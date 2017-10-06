Week 8 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 8 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.

Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)

A 6A Region 2 showdown is our Game of the Week. 5-1 Madison Central hosts 4-2 Warren Central. Rachel Richlinski profiled the Jaguars and Vikings as they prepare to face off.

The End Zone - Week 8 highlights

Warren Central at Madison Central

Pearl at Terry

Provine at Northwest Rankin

Murrah at Clinton

Brandon at Petal

Brookhaven at Forest Hill

McComb at Lanier

Callaway at Ridgeland

Holmes County Central at Germantown

St. Andrew's at Velma Jackson

Jackson Prep at Oak Forest

Jackson Academy at MRA

Forest at SE Lauderdale

If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.

The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights.

Chris has featured Terry, Magee, Lanier, Pelahatchie, Park Place Christian, Brookhaven Academy, Parklane, and Mendenhall this season.

The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.

CLICK HERE FOR MISSISSIPPI HS SCORES

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.