Week 8 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 8 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.
Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)
A 6A Region 2 showdown is our Game of the Week. 5-1 Madison Central hosts 4-2 Warren Central. Rachel Richlinski profiled the Jaguars and Vikings as they prepare to face off.
The End Zone - Week 8 highlights
Warren Central at Madison Central
Pearl at Terry
Provine at Northwest Rankin
Murrah at Clinton
Brandon at Petal
Brookhaven at Forest Hill
McComb at Lanier
Callaway at Ridgeland
Holmes County Central at GermantownSt. Andrew's at Velma Jackson
Jackson Prep at Oak Forest
Jackson Academy at MRA
Forest at SE Lauderdale
If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.
The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights.
Chris has featured Terry, Magee, Lanier, Pelahatchie, Park Place Christian, Brookhaven Academy, Parklane, and Mendenhall this season.
The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions
Email: chudgison@wlbt.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports
Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.
