Hinds Special Ops busts truck driver on I-20 with 140 lbs of marijuana

Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency in the six southern counties ahead of the threat of what is now Tropical Storm Nate. Bryant made the announcement at a media briefing in Gulfport on Friday morning.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
