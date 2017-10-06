Hinds Special Ops busts truck driver on I-20 with 140 lbs of marijuana

Special Operations investigators with the Hinds County Sheriff's department pulled over an 18-wheeler early Friday morning and discovered 140 pounds of hi-grade marijuana worth thousands of dollars. It happened around 2:45 a.m.

Sheriff Victor Mason told 3 On Your Side, a K-9 sniffed out the pot in the sleeper area of truck's cab.

"The final destination of this product that you see was somewhere in west Jackson and this investigation's probably still ongoing," said Sheriff Mason.

Under arrest right now, 30-year-old Christopher Lashawn McGowan of Quitman. McGowan is at the Raymond Detention Center, without bond, charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

