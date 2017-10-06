4 new Habitat for Humanity homes on a blighted street

Greenview Drive in south Jackson is full of abandoned, boarded-up houses and they continue to deteriorate. Now Habitat for Humanity signs are popping up.

Habitat has acquired 31 of the abandoned properties on Greenview drive. Eighteen rundown homes have been demolished. Habitat has sold 13 houses to new homeowners.

The street with the rundown reputation is transforming. Thanks to HUD and the city of Jackson, no profit sales with zero interest loans make it possible.

"We help them become financially literate, we teach them how to do home repairs," said Executive Director Merrill McKewen. "We work with them on how to be part of a neighborhoods association and they truly own this home and they begin to care about this street."

With the keys to the 4 new houses, the families have mortgages and pay taxes and insurance.

Patricia smiled and pointed her her 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on Greenview Drive. It's her first home. She was paying rent and lived in a troubled part of town.

"It's not a given, it's not a given," said Patricia. "I definitely have a mortgage. It's better than rent. I can look forward to having this. This is mine it's my house with my name on it."

Another new homeowner said he had been waiting for a house 20 years and feels blessed. 2827, 2832, 2828; not just numbers but addresses of new homes owned by proud families.

