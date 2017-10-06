Work has begun on Eudora Welty Library building code violations

The Jackson Hinds Library System says One of the violations pertaining to the Eudora Welty Library, a faulty wire in the Fire Monitoring panel, was replaced by AT&T Thursday, October 5 before the closure of the building. All other Eudora Welty Library violations should be corrected by Friday afternoon.

Mike Cheney, MS State Insurance Commissioner, through the State Fire Marshall, closed the Eudora Welty Library building on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

The update from the library system says other fire code violations in the basement of Eudora Welty building must be remediated by the Emergency Operations Center, City of Jackson print department, and any others in the basement.

Further updates on Eudora Welty Library will be issued by Jackson Hinds Library System as they become available.

