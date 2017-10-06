Family identifies mother and child killed in mobile home fire

A Rankin County community is in mourning following the deaths of a mother and child in a mobile home fire. The blaze broke out Friday at a home in the 300 block of Joe Davis Drive at the intersection of Billy McCoy Drive.

This tragedy struck in the Robinhood Community around 10:15 a.m. Relatives at the scene identified the victims as 32-year-old Amanda Brasher and her three-year-old son Tanner Patterson.

"We have a neighbor that heard glass popping. She came out," said Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke. "She was able to make entry into the residence or at least the door open and was able to help one occupant adult female out of the residence."

The unidentified family friend was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the bodies were found in a back bedroom. Duke said Brasher's husband was at work at the time of the fire.

Family members at the scene said they had two other children nine and six years old, who were both at school.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before seeing the burning trailer.

"I started hearing crackling and popping and seeing fire and thinking maybe they were burning limbs," said neighbor Jimmie Watkins. "And then I saw the window with fire coming out of it, and I said 'Oh Lord'. I was trying to hear if anybody was hollering or hurt so I could help them but I didn't hear anything. And then I kept hearing like bullets overheating and going off."

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth's preliminary investigation found significant thermal injuries on the bodies. Autopsies are scheduled.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The family has lost everything in the fire.

Young Tanner's aunt is asking for donations to help his father and siblings.

If you would like to make donations contact Amber Rivers at 601-454-5543.

