Pearl woman celebrates 106 years

A Pearl woman seems to have found the fountain of youth in her silver years. She's celebrating her birthday Friday, just another milestone in her long life. At her own birthday party, Edna Stepp provided some of the entertainment.

"They let me play the piano here as part of therapy," said Edna Stepp. "If I don't play the piano every day my fingers get stiff."

As far as birthday's go, Edna's seen plenty. This will be, her 106th.

"I had a great aunt who lived to 104 and 3 months and I want to outdo her," added Stepp. "I have hit 105 then I hit 106 but I'm not counting the years just counting the blessings."

Edna naturally worked as a piano teacher in Memphis for years, then real estate where she and her husband raised their three daughters. Her retirement taking longer than anyone expected.

"I stayed busy all the time," said Stepp. "I did 12 years of water aerobics then when I got allergic to the chlorine I walked in the mall."

Edna celebrated this year with a balloon release with a few friends at Wisteria Gardens. The neighborhood Kroger donated a cake when they learned of her unique milestone.

Ask her when the happiest time of her life was, she'll tell you all of it; every birthday, another blessing.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.