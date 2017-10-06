Week 6 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.
Week 6 - Thursday, October 5th
SWAC
Alcorn State 24, Alabama State 10
Week 6 - Friday, October 6th
D2
6:00pm: Mississippi College at West Florida
- Online: GoArgos.com
Week 6 - Saturday, October 7th
SEC11:00am - Ole Miss at #12 Auburn
- TV: SEC Network
- Online: ESPN3.com
Mississippi State: BYE WEEK
- Next Game: October 14th vs. BYU (11:00am on SEC Network)
USM
6:00pm - Southern Miss at UTSA
- Facebook: Stadium: Live College Football
SWAC6:00pm: Mississippi Valley at UAPB
- YouTube: UAPB Television
Jackson State: BYE WEEK
- Next Game: October 14th vs. Tuskegee (5th Quarter Classic)
D2
6:00pm: #9 Delta State vs. West Alabama
- Online: GoStatesmen.com
D3
12:30pm: Belhaven at McMurry
- Online: McMurrySports.com
Millsaps: BYE WEEK
- Next Game: October 14th at Austin
