Week 6 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.

Week 6 - Thursday, October 5th

SWAC

Alcorn State 24, Alabama State 10

Week 6 - Friday, October 6th

D2

6:00pm: Mississippi College at West Florida

- Online: GoArgos.com

Week 6 - Saturday, October 7th

SEC

- TV: SEC Network

- Online: ESPN3.com

Mississippi State: BYE WEEK

- Next Game: October 14th vs. BYU (11:00am on SEC Network)

USM

6:00pm - Southern Miss at UTSA

- Facebook: Stadium: Live College Football

SWAC

- YouTube: UAPB Television

Jackson State: BYE WEEK

- Next Game: October 14th vs. Tuskegee (5th Quarter Classic)

D2

6:00pm: #9 Delta State vs. West Alabama

- Online: GoStatesmen.com

D3

12:30pm: Belhaven at McMurry

- Online: McMurrySports.com



Millsaps: BYE WEEK

- Next Game: October 14th at Austin

