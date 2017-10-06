Power companies prepare for Nate's arrival

Stand-by is the word of the day for power companies around the state. Entergy has to start thinking through a complicated set of logistics.



"How do you move an army of men like this into an area that may not have hotel rooms, probably won't have any power?" explained Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartman. "How are they going to get food? How are they going to get gas? Where are they going to sleep? All of those things come into play."



But they'll have a better idea of how many crews to send using another set of planning.



"What we do when we're following that track is we're looking at historical models that tell us what winds at this particular speed will do,' added Hartman. "We know about how many outages will occur at different wind speeds."



Southern Pine Electric Power is part of a broader cooperative network that will activate depending on the storm's impact.



"They're in constant communications with all of the cooperatives," said Southern Pine CEO Jason Siegfried. "Not only with the ones that may be impacted by the storm but those in other parts of state and country who have people available to come and assist as needed. So, there's a lot of communication going on on that front as we monitor the storm and try and make better decisions as it gets closer about what kind of help we might need."



Siegfried says they're checking inventory and making sure their crews are ready to switch into storm mode.



"We have a documented plan, a structure in place where some folks have different roles than they normally would play," he noted. "So we make sure and talk about what those are and make sure everybody understand what role they play in the restoration process."



Both power companies ask that you exercise patience as crews work quickly to restore power in the wake of the storm. They're also suggesting every family have an emergency plan in place ahead of the storm.

Entergy is asking its customers to monitor their social media accounts and sign up for text alerts and other tips at entergystormcenter.com. An outage map can be viewed here.

Southern Pine is also posting updates to social media. Outage details can be found here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.