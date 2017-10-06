Mississippi Relief agencies are preparing to respond to Nate

Nate is approaching the Mississippi Gulf Coast and relief agencies are preparing to respond if or when disaster strikes.

“I have seen the devastation that has happened in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico," said Lt. JuLinda Davis of the Salvation Army. "I am just worried that there is a possible hurricane headed our way.”

Davis recently returned from duty in Florida. Now she, along with volunteers and pastors are preparing to jump into action as Nate threatens the region.

“We are on standby, so we are ready to go when we get that call to respond to help who could be impacted by the hurricane,” added Davis.

The Salvation Army serves in several ways including emotional and spiritual care, emergency communication as well as providing meals, water, and snacks to storm victims and emergency workers.

“As of right now this division that includes Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, we have 25 of our canteens stocked and ready to serve 1,000 meals a day," said Davis. "We are currently working with MEMA to respond to the areas that need it the most."

The Salvation Army has also stocked up on cleaning supplies to help storm victims.

“The importance of the cleanup kits is to distribute them to families and get those things back together in their homes," said Davis. "Things are all over the place and things need to be put back together, so the cleanup kits, they may sound small, but they are a huge help.”

If you want to donate to the Salvation Army, call your local chapter.

