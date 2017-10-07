Jackson Prep thumps Oak Forest to stay perfect - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Prep thumps Oak Forest to stay perfect

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson Prep's winning streak is 13 games and counting.

The Patriots led 50 - 7 at the half, going on beat Oak Forest 57-7 in Louisiana.

Prep improves to 8-0 overall, 3-0 in MAIS AAAA District 1.

