Brookhaven continues winning streak, Panthers beat Forest Hill 45-6

Brookhaven has been on a tear like Rob Jay's beloved Houston Astros.
The Panthers haven't lost since August 18th, they would continue that streak on Friday.
Ole Brook throttled Forest Hill 45-6 in Jackson. They improve to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in 5A Region 3
