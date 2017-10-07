Pearl blanks Terry to move to 8-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl blanks Terry to move to 8-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT

Pearl stays perfect in 2017. They blanked Terry on the road 33-0 on Friday.

It was a defensive struggle early on, Pirates only led 7-0 after 1. But John Perry's crew pulled away to move to 8-0 overall, 3-0 in 6A Region 3.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly