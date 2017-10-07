Velma Jackson thumps St. Andrews, 45-10 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Velma Jackson thumps St. Andrews, 45-10

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Velma Jackson thumps St. Andrews, 45-10. Click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly