MBI cancels Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 6-month-old

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 6-month-old.

Officials say the child has been recovered and is safe.

The alert was issued shortly after midnight Saturday.

Six-month-old Zayden Joyner of Corinth was last see shortly after 8 p.m. Friday at the Oakdale Trailer Park in the 1000 block of Fulton Drive in Corinth.

He was believed to have been accompanied by Pricilla Parmley-Joyner. She is described as a white female. They were last seen shortly after 8:00 p.m. Friday (October 6) at the Oakdale Trailer Park.

They were traveling in an older model white Dodge Dakota pick-up truck.

