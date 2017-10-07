MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 6-month-old

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for six-month-old Zayden Joyner of Corinth. He is described as a white male wearing only a diaper.

He is accompanied by Pricilla Parmley-Joyner. She is described as a white female. They were last seen shortly after 8:00 p.m. Friday (October 6) at the Oakdale Trailer Park located in the 1000 block of Fulton Drive in Corinth.

They were traveling in an older model white Dodge Dakota pick-up truck. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zayden Joyner of Pricilla Parmley-Joyner contact the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.