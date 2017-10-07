Callaway beats Ridgeland for first 5A Region 2 victory - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Callaway beats Ridgeland for first 5A Region 2 victory

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Callaway snapped a skid and picked up a critical road victory. They beat Ridgeland 35-17 on Friday.

The Chargers improve to 3-5 overall, 1-2 in 5A Region 2.

