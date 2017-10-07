Hancock County issues curfew beginning Saturday night - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hancock County issues curfew beginning Saturday night

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Hancock County Sheriff, in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, and cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland have issued a curfew beginning Saturday, October 7, at 9 p.m. and ending Sunday, October 8, at 9 a.m.

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.

