Hancock County issues curfew beginning Saturday night

The Hancock County Sheriff, in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, and cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland have issued a curfew beginning Saturday, October 7, at 9 p.m. and ending Sunday, October 8, at 9 a.m.

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.

