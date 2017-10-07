Hinds County EOC burglary suspect arrested

A suspect wanted in a government business burglary has turned himself in to authorities.

According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Issac Leon Wynn Jr turned himself in just before midnight Friday night for his part in the burglary of the Hinds County EOC building on McRaven Road in West Jackson.

The suspect took numerous power tools and portable generators.

Authorities are continuing to look for another possible suspect involved as well.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will keep you updated.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

