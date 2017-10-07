Arrest made in Rankin County after five hour standoff

A man is in custody after a five hour standoff with authorities in Rankin County.

Friday night, just before midnight, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Reservoir Police requesting assistance with an armed subject, Gentry Heath Prestwood, in the Timberlake Campground.

Reservoir Police advised they had officers on scene and Prestwood was walking around discharging a handgun while going in and out of a camper.

When outside, Prestwood would have one or two handguns held to his head threatening to shoot himself if officers did not provide him with a phone so he may contact his estranged wife.

Prestwood would randomly fire shots into the air, but never aimed his weapon at officers.

Deputies began evacuated campers from the immediate area due to Prestwood's reckless, repeated discharge of a weapon.

Prestwood would walk back inside, out of officer’s view, and discharge the weapon inside the camper. While outside, he would sit on the camper steps drinking alcohol, while making demands.

Shortly after midnight, the Rankin County Special Response Team (SRT) was activated and responded to the scene with the Sheriff’s Department MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle. The MRAP was used as an elevated platform and for safe cover for SRT members while driven directly in front of the camper door.

Just prior to the SRT arrival, Prestwood retreated inside the residence. Sheriff’s negotiators attempted to establish communication with Prestwood, but were unsuccessful.

After waiting more than an hour and a half without contact with Prestwood, Sheriff’s Department robots were deployed inside the residence. Operators were able to locate Prestwood unresponsive on the camper floor. A SRT entry team then entered the camper and took Prestwood into custody.

Reservoir Fire and Pafford were staged in the campground from the beginning of the standoff and were able to provide quick medical attention to Prestwood.

He was found to be unharmed but was extremely intoxicated and possible under the influence of prescription medication. The man was transported via Pafford to UMMC for medical evaluation.

Upon discharge, Prestwoood was transported to the Rankin County Jail. He is currently being charged with shooting into a dwelling and shooting into a motor vehicle, along with numerous misdemeanor charges.

He is being held without bond pending his initial appearance before County Court Kent McDaniel.

There may be additional felony counts added after investigators are able to check surrounding campsites during daylight hours.

Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke says, "Thanks to Reservoir Police, Reservoir Fire, Pafford Ambulance, Madison Police, Richland Police, and the fine men and woman of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, this encounter was able to end without any loss of life. I would also like to thank the citizens of Rankin County for their continued support of this department. It is with your support that we have been able to equip and train your Sheriff’s Department to resolve situations such as this without any loss of life."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.