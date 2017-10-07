Nine people injured in I-20 crash near Edwards

Nine people were taken to UMMC Saturday after a single vehicle crash.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Clp. Kervin Stewart, authorities responded to the scene around 12 p.m. Saturday.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling on I-20 near Edwards when it ran off the road and flipped.

The SUV went into the the wooded area on the eastbound shoulder. The victims' injuries do not appeared to be life threatening

The crash is under investigation.

