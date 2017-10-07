One dead, one injured in Marion County shooting

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Foxworth community that left one dead and another in critical condition.

On Friday October 6, Marion County Deputies responded to a home at 7 Water Valley Road where a man and woman had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and the woman was taken by Life Flight to Forrest General Hospital where she died.

The male is still listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

