Ole Miss TD drought ends but Rebels fall to #12 Auburn 44-23

Ole Miss finally ended a 8 quarter touchdown drought but it was too little, too late. #12 Auburn led 35-3 at the half, going on to win Saturday 44-23 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Gary Wunderlich got the Rebels on the board in the 1st quarter with a field goal. But a potent Tiger offense ran over a Magnolia State opponent for the 2nd straight week. Auburn rushed for 326 yards, 204 by Kerryon Johnson.

The Rebels found the end zone in the 3rd quarter. Shea Patterson hit D.K. Metcalf for a 9 yard touchdown to cut it to 38-10. Shea would find Metcalf again in the 4th quarter for another TD. Jordan Wilkins finished the Rebel scoring with a 1 yard score.

Ole Miss drops their 3rd straight game. They're 2-3 overall, 0-2 in SEC play. Rebels begin a 3 game homestand next Saturday.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights Reserved.