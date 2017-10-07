MDOC escapee Gregory Trigg captured in Hazlehurst

An inmate who escaped from the Scott County Jail over the weekend was captured Monday night.

Gregory Trigg was found and arrested in Hazlehurst by authorities after a two-day search for the convict. Scott County authorities are looking for ways to better prevent these escapes from happening in the future.

Authorities recovered a stolen firearm and a stolen vehicle after his capture Monday night.

Trigg escaped from police custody on Saturday. He was originally held in jail for attempting to steal an ATM.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says that his department will look to implement new procedures to prevent an inmate from escaping in the future.

Trigg will face additional charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and stolen property after this recent arrest.

Bond for Trigg has been denied.

