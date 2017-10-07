MDOC searching for escaped Scott County inmate - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MDOC searching for escaped Scott County inmate

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Gregory Trigg - Source: MDOC Gregory Trigg - Source: MDOC
SCOTT COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. 

According to a tweet from MDOC, 38-year-old Gregory Trigg escaped the Scott County Jail. 

Trigg was in jail on armed robbery, kidnapping and vehicle burglary charges.

If you have seen Trigg or know of his whereabouts, call 662-745-6677 or your nearest law enforcement office.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly