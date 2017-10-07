MDOC searching for escaped Scott County inmate

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate.

According to a tweet from MDOC, 38-year-old Gregory Trigg escaped the Scott County Jail.

WANTED State Inmate Gregory Trigg, 38. Escaped Scott Co. Jail. Armed robbery, kidnapping & vehicle burglary. Call 662-745-6611 or nearest LE pic.twitter.com/enFtwbRP7R — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) October 7, 2017

Trigg was in jail on armed robbery, kidnapping and vehicle burglary charges.

If you have seen Trigg or know of his whereabouts, call 662-745-6677 or your nearest law enforcement office.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

