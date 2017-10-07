Semi-truck stolen in Louisiana stopped in Warren County after chase

A stolen semi-truck from Louisiana was stopped in Warren County after a brief chase and the driver was arrested.

The semi-truck, stolen in Madison Parish, Louisiana, would not stop for Madison Parish Deputies on I-20, near Delta, Louisiana and authorities chased the truck into Mississippi.

After crossing into Mississippi, Vicksburg Police attempted to stop the truck using a stop stick to deflate the tires.

The truck continued eastbound on I-20 and was eventually stopped on US 61 north near the Warren/Issaquena County line by unit with the Warren County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The driver was taken into custody without incident. The name of the driver has not been released.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

