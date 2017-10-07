Southern Pine Electric offers tips to cope with bad weather

Southern Pine Electric is prepared for the hurricane heading through our area in the next 24 hours. Southern Pine crews are on standby to respond to any outages or damage to our equipment that may occur. Dispatchers are on duty around-the-clock.

Southern Pine’s 11-county service territory is especially vulnerable to powerful storm systems that sweep through south Mississippi. Power outages during storms are most often caused by trees or limbs falling onto power lines and lightning damage to electrical equipment on poles or in substations.

If you experience a power interruption, call Southern Pine at 1-800-231-5240. Keep up with outages and restoration here, Facebook or Twitter.

Here are some tips to cope with bad weather:

Have a storm kit ready. Include a flashlight, extra batteries and a radio. Other items include medicines, toiletries, first aid kit, bottled water and non-perishable food.

Fill a large plastic container with fresh water that can be used to flush toilets.

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed during power outages.

After the storm has passed, if you go outside, beware of downed power lines hidden by debris.

Stay away from downed or sagging power lines. Contact Southern Pine Electric or 911 to report power lines on the ground and warn others to stay away.

Do not attempt to cut or remove trees or limbs on power lines. Always assume a power line is energized.

