Carly Lewis hits 3 HR as Jackson Prep wins 2nd straight MAIS softball title

Football isn't the only sport in session on this fall Saturday. Jackson Prep won their 2nd straight MAIS softball state title.
Carly Lewis hit 3 HR as the Lady Patriots beat Simpson Academy 14-3. The sophomore also had 7 RBI in the Game 2 victory.
Prep finished the season 29-3-1.
