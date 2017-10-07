MEMA and Red Cross Officials prepare for Nate to make landfall

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.More >>
It is not illegal to possess the spiders or scorpions in Massachusetts, so there was no reason for the owner to abandon them secretly. Officials advise turning dangerous animals such as these over to expert handlers.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
