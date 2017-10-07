MEMA and Red Cross Officials prepare for Nate to make landfall

As Hurricane Nate inches closer to Mississippi. MEMA officials are working around the clock tracking it.

Relief agencies are preparing to head to areas that could see the most damage.

“I can't recall a storm moving this fast through the gulf,” said MEMA Spokesperson Greg Flynn.

MEMA officials have been keeping a close eye on Nate's projected path.

“Here in Central Mississippi, we will see some rain, some gusty winds," said Flynn. "Most of the storm is going to hit along the coast.”

The MEMA team has also been working around-the-clock providing Mississippians with important information to keep them safe.

“We need to be here for everybody," said Flynn. "That's including the counties, the residents - if the public calls us.”

Relief agencies are also preparing to lend a helping hand once Nate hits.

“With a military background, I am use to taking orders and going where I am supposed to go and doing what I am supposed to do," said volunteer Fredrick Carr. "So I am pleased to be able to do that right here.”

Red Cross volunteers Fredrick Carr and Bob Nelson arrived at Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Saturday.

They plan to mobilize to the hardest hit areas and provide relief assistance where they are needed - a long-standing tradition for the organization.

“People just need to come and help out," said Nelson. "If I had the opportunity to help. It is a great tradition.”

“It is the kind of thing that is so catastrophic, it requires everybody get involved and pitch in one way of the other," said Carr. "So this happens to be my way of contributing to their welfare.”

