JPD: Man identified, charged in shooting death of woman at gas station

The Jackson Police Department says the man suspected in the Saturday death of a woman, at a Valero gas station, has turned himself in.

Officials have charged 21-year-old Christopher Watts with the murder of 21-year-old Ashanti Patrick.

We're told more charges and/or arrests are possible.

According to a tweet Saturday from JPD, Patrick died from multiple gunshot wounds.

22-year-old Darius Hobson was in critical condition after being shot in the neck. A third victim, a man, is being treated at UMMC for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Sunday, officials said both victims were in stable condition.

According to a tweet from JPD, both victims were taken to Merit Health by private vehicle.

JPD investigating double shooting, Valero, 905 Cooper Rd., both victims transported to Merit Health via priv. vehicle. One victim deceased. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 8, 2017

Multiple rifle and pistol shell casing were recovered from the scene of the shooting on Cooper Road.

At least one weapon was also recovered.

This is the 48th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

