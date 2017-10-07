One dead, one injured in gas station shooting in Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One dead, one injured in gas station shooting in Jackson

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting at a Valero gas station that left one dead.

According to a tweet from JPD, both victims were taken to Merit Health by private vehicle. 

One of the victims is dead. 

The names of the victims have not been released and a suspect has not been identified. 

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available. 

