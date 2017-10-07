UPDATE: JPD identifies victims in double shooting

The Jackson Police Department has identified the victims of a double shooting late Saturday night at a Valero gas station.

According to a tweet from JPD, 22-year-old Darius Hobson is in critical condition after being shot in the neck and 21-year-old Ashanti Patrick is dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Double shooting victims identified as Darius Hobson-22, critical. Ashanti Patrick-21, deceased from multiple GSW. Homicide #48 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 8, 2017

JPD released a photo of a suspect in the shooting.

JPD seeking to identify this suspect in the Cooper Rd. Double shooting. BM-22 shot in the neck, critical. BF shot multiple times, deceased. pic.twitter.com/LpbHG0416e — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 8, 2017

According to a tweet from JPD, both victims were taken to Merit Health by private vehicle.

JPD investigating double shooting, Valero, 905 Cooper Rd., both victims transported to Merit Health via priv. vehicle. One victim deceased. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 8, 2017

This is the 48th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

