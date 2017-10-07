UPDATE: JPD identifies victims in double shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: JPD identifies victims in double shooting

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department has identified the victims of a double shooting late Saturday night at a Valero gas station.

According to a tweet from JPD, 22-year-old Darius Hobson is in critical condition after being shot in the neck and 21-year-old Ashanti Patrick is dead from multiple gunshot wounds. 

JPD released a photo of a suspect in the shooting.

According to a tweet from JPD, both victims were taken to Merit Health by private vehicle. 

This is the 48th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

