UPDATE: JPD identifies victims in gas station shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: JPD identifies victims in gas station shooting

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department has identified the victims of a triple shooting late Saturday night at a Valero gas station.

According to a tweet from JPD, 22-year-old Darius Hobson is in critical condition after being shot in the neck and 21-year-old Ashanti Patrick is dead from multiple gunshot wounds. 

A third victim, a man, is being treated at UMMC for a gunshot wound to the arm. He is in stable condition. 

JPD released a photo of a suspect in the shooting.

According to a tweet from JPD, both victims were taken to Merit Health by private vehicle. 

Multiple rifle and pistol shell casing were recovered from the scene of the shooting on Cooper Road. 

At least one weapon was also recovered. 

This is the 48th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly