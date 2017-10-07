UPDATE: JPD identifies victims in gas station shooting

With counties along the Coast taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Nate, electric companies are working overtime to ensure the safety of residents.More >>
With counties along the Coast taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Nate, electric companies are working overtime to ensure the safety of residents.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>