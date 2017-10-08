MS Power expects to restore power by Sunday night to most south MS customers affected

Mississippi Power says their storm team is assessing damage and restoring electric service to customers following Hurricane Nate.

As of 11:30 a.m. CST the company says power had been restored to more than 10,000 customers and there is a total of approximately 4,800 customers who remain without service.

"Following Hurricane Nate, our dedicated team at Mississippi Power is actively assisting our customers and restoring service,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We know how important electrical service is to restoring quality of life after a storm and we are working hard for our customers and their businesses," Wilson added.

Mississippi Power urges customers to avoid downed power lines.

Customers should report downed lines immediately to Mississippi Power at 1-800-532-1502.

For more information on approximate restoration times please click here.

