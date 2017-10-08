MBI issues Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old Vicksburg man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Eddie Brent of Vicksburg.

Brent is described as a black man, six feet, two inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, October 7 around 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Harris Street in Vicksburg.

He was driving a tan 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck bearing Mississippi disabled license plate, 91492.

Family members say Brent suffers from medical conditions that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Eddie Brent, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-631-8800.

