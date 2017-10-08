Missing Vicksburg man found dead after search

A Vicksburg man reported missing Saturday morning was found dead Sunday evening at the Warren County and Issaquena County line.

72-year-old Eddie Brent was reported missing from his home on Harris Street in Vicksburg early Saturday morning.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Brent's Chevrolet pickup truck was found in the woods near the Yazoo Backwater Levee in northern Warren County, near the Issaquena County line.

Citizens in the area spotted something shiny in the woods, which turned out to be the back glass of Brent's truck. The truck had run so far into the woods that it was almost impossible to see from the road.

This was an area Brent frequented for fishing, so it would not be unusual that he would be in the area.

At the moment, Pace says it appears to be an automobile crash, but they do not know if there was a medical issue prior to the crash.

There is no indication of foul play, but state crime scene investigators have been called in to assist with the investigation and Brent's body has been taken to the state crime lab in Jackson.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.