South MS motorists advised to stay off Highway. 90

Hurricane Nate’s landfall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast brought a significant storm surge, heavy rainfall and high winds to the state.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) began clearing debris last night as the storm passed and are continuing debris removal, clean-up and repairing traffic signals to restore traffic flow today in South Mississippi.

“MDOT’s first responders began efforts to clear roadways as the storm moved onshore last night,” said Transportation Commissioner Tom King. “Crews removed debris from highways as it was reported and are currently out continuing to assess damage caused by Hurricane Nate.”

There are portions of U.S. Highway 90 with significant sand deposits and water covering the roadway in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. MDOT has announced the following response efforts today.

MDOT maintenance crews are working to clear sand and remove debris from Highway 90 between Hwy 49 and I-110.

MDOT crews are repairing a number of traffic signals along U.S. Highway 90 that were damaged by high winds.

MDOT crews are re-installing all drawbridge gates throughout Mississippi’s coastal counties. Drawbridges on Highways 605 and 609 are operational. Crews are working on power issues on the I-110 drawbridge.

MDOT crews are removing over 1,000 pumpkins from Highway 90 in Pass Christian that were blown onto the road from a pumpkin patch due to high winds.

“For your safety, we ask all motorists to remain off of Highway 90 until our crews remove the sand and restore traffic signals,” King said.

MDOT has announced the following impact to travelers in South Mississippi.

Vehicles should avoid the Highway 90 corridor along the Gulf Coast for MDOT crews to inspect, repair and restore the highway for traffic flow in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

The I-55 pavement rehabilitation project in McComb will resume today, and one lane will be open in both directions.

Highway 57 at Red Creek in Jackson County remains closed after recently being struck by a truck carrying a track hoe. Motorists are advised to continue following posted signage and utilize State Route 26, State Route 63 and I-10 as alternate routes.

A two-mile northbound section of the I-55 pavement rehabilitation project in Copiah County near Hazlehurst is restricted to one-lane of traffic due to an approximately three-inch drop off between lanes. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when traveling through this area.

Citizens are encouraged to use these safety tips and limit travel in affected areas to allow MDOT crews to inspect roadways and bridges.

For road conditions, follow @MississippiDOT on Twitter and Facebook, and stay updated on current live traffic and travel info at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app or call 511 in Mississippi.

