Suspect pocket-dials 911 while running from deputies

An inadvertent 911 call led to two felony arrests in Rankin County on Saturday.

Saturday around 2:00 p.m. the Rankin County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call from a residence on Midway Road in the Sandhill community in reference to Justin Lawrence threatening the homeowner and other family members.

Dispatch was told Lawrence was brandishing a handgun and refusing to allow anyone to leave the home.

He was apparently there to have a confrontation with the mother of his child.

Before deputies arrived, Lawrence left the scene, but drove by while deputies were there taking a report.

At that point, Lawrence fled from deputies in a blue Dodge pickup.

Lawrence turned onto a dirt, deer camp, road and began driving off the roadway into recently cut over woods. Deputies were unable to chase Lawrence through the wooded area.

Dispatch was able to direct deputies to the closest street, where they believed Lawrence would attempt to exit the woods, based on satellite images.

Once deputies arrived to the location given by dispatch, there they found Lawrence's Dodge pickup pivoting on a large dirt burm. Lawrence had abandoned his truck prior to deputies arrival.

Dispatch called the Sheriff's tracking K9 handlers, as well as Metro One, for assistance.

Dispatch then told deputies they had an open 911 call from Lawrence's cell phone.

He had apparently, inadvertently, dialed 911 and was running through the woods.

This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.

Scott County Sheriff's Department was notified of the manhunt due to the proximity to the Rankin/Scott County line. A Scott County Deputy then reported seeing a black pickup truck picking up a white man, with matching clothing, come from the woods.

Metro One was able to see the suspect's truck as it was turning off of Hwy 25 onto a Scott County road.

At that point, Scott County Deputies initiated a traffic stop backed up by Rankin County Deputies.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Steve Newsom.

Newsome and Lawrence were taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County Jail.

Lawrence is being held on felony evasion along with other misdemeanor charges arising from the confrontation on Midway Road.

Newsom is being charged with felony obstruction of justice for assisting Lawrence in attempting to evade arrest.

Both should have their initial appearance in Rankin County Court before Judge Kent McDaniel the first part of next week.

