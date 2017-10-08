Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (October 6)

Madison Central, Germantown, Velma Jackson, and Jackson Academy are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.
THE END ZONE PLAY OF THE WEEK: Vote for @MC_BIGBLUE, @GHSMavericks, Velma Jackson, or @JARaiderSports https://t.co/Nga5JYcyx7 pic.twitter.com/MaiG1spmCJ— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 8, 2017
The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (October 6th)
1. Jimmy Holiday game winning TD (Madison Central)
Our first nominee is from a wild Game of the Week. Madison Central won a double overtime thriller. Jimmy Holiday scored the game winning touchdown as the Jaguars beat Warren Central 31-27.
WATCH: Game of the Week - Madison Central beats Warren Central in double overtime
2. Cade Pinnix pass, Thomas Boone tightrope for TD (Germantown)
Our second nominee is from a 5A Region 2 matchup. Germantown's Cade Pinnix fires near sideline, Thomas Boone makes the grab then tightropes for the touchdown. The Mavericks beat Holmes County Central 41-20 to start 3-0 in 5A Region 2.
WATCH: Germantown stays perfect in district play, beating Holmes County Central
3. Antavious Willis TD pass to Michael Thompson (Velma Jackson)
Nominee number 3 is from a 3A Region 6 clash. Velma Jackson's Antavious Willis goes long, Michael Thompson snags and speeds for the score. The Falcons rout St. Andrew's 45-10 to start 2-0 in district play.
WATCH: Velma Jackson thumps St. Andrew's 45-10
4. Kinkead Dent 79 yd TD pass to EJ Mason (Jackson Academy)
Our final nominee is from a MAIS matchup. Kinkead Dent connected with EJ Mason to give Jackson Academy the lead. The 79 yard touchdown helped the Raiders beat MRA 30-7. JA is off to a 6-1 start.
WATCH: Jackson Academy spoils MRA's homecoming
Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week
Computer/Tablet Users
1. There's a poll on this page
2. There's a poll on the top of the MSNewsNow Sports Page and The End Zone page.
Mobile Users
1. There's a poll on Chris Hudgison's twitter feed
Voting ends closes Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. The winner will be announced in the WLBT 10pm Sportscast.
