Hurricane Nate leaves moderate impact across South Mississippi

Overnight winds reaching 80 miles an hour Saturday into Sunday; storm surges, flooding roads and buildings.

In Biloxi, a boat named Reliance was washed ashore.

Nearby, Lighthouse Pier also took a beating early Sunday morning.

Storm surge over-powered the pier, leaving it a skeleton of boards and bolts, now closed to the public.

And on Highway 90, tidal surge poured sand onto the road, and knocked out power lines for miles.

"Motorists must be aware that we're going to be out working," said Mississippi Department of Traffic District 6 Enginner Kelly Castleberry. "A little extra room would be very helpful and we can get out of the way a lot faster.

Luckily, there have been no reported deaths.

"I'm extremely proud of the people who live here who understand what this storm could have done. Who paid attention as we called for them to leave, who listened to us as the curfew was put into place," said Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.

"I think we're pretty prepared just in general for hurricanes. We know the protocol, what to do," said Father Colton Symmes, who lives in Biloxi. "You go get your gas, you get your water, your food and all that."

"I got extra prepared, bought all the water, all the snacks, all the food, everything," added Trevon Hodge, another Biloxi resident.

Three hundred people stayed at the Golden Nugget Casino during the storm, as four feet of water swept into the ground level.

The hotel is built 27 feet up, so everyone was kept safe.

"There's two escalators up that aren't in service, so we'll get these back working. We will have some sheetrock work to do, but the casino is fine," said Scott King, the Vice President of Marketing at Golden Nugget.

Two feet of water flooded the ground level of the Hard Rock, and the landscaping at the Beau Rivage has seen better days.

But the worst is over - Hurricane Nate has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

"If Nate would have hit us 15 years ago the damage would have been much more extensive," said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency executive director, Lee Smithson.

MEMA says it could be three to four days before they know if South Mississippi reaches the $4.5 million federal threshold for a presidential disaster declaration.

