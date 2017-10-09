Standoff in Brandon neighborhood ends with no injuries

Residents of the Bay Point area in Brandon are now allowed back into their homes.

Rankin County Sheriff Deputies and Special Response Teams had part of the neighborhood blocked off for hours during a stand-off situation Sunday evening.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey says someone reported a man was trying to commit suicide, and when officers tried to help, refused to come outside.

Luckily, no one was injured, no shots were fired, and the scene is clear.

