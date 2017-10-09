Standoff in Brandon neighborhood ends with no injuries

Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >>
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >>