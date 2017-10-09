Clinton police arrest three on auto burglary charges

On October 5, at 4:12 p.m. Clinton police were dispatched to Angelia Lane in Clinton, Mississippi for a suspicious person(s) call.

When officers arrived they found three people in a blue Toyota Matrix.

The people in the car were identified as Jacob Smith, Jessyca Garrard, and Jeremy Knight. The car belonged to Knight.

Officers found a large blue Makita chop saw in the back of the vehicle and noticed that the occupants of the vehicle were nervous. A detective came out and interviewed the suspects.



Knight and Smith confessed to breaking into a black utility trailer and stealing drills and other assorted tools on the evening of either October 3rd and carrying them back to Knight's home on Parker Dr.

Both, Knight and Smith, confessed to conspiring with each other and Garrard to return to the same utility trailer and steal a Makita Chop saw.



Smith confessed to asking Garrard to drive him to the yard adjacent to the trailer for the purpose of breaking in and stealing the chop saw on October 5th. He also admitted to carrying out this act and loading the chop saw into the Toyota.



Garrard admitted to driving Smith and parking the car near Angelia Drive address on Thursday, October 10, with the knowledge that he intended to commit the burglary.

All three suspects are residents of the city of Clinton.

32-year-old Jacob Smith was charged on two counts of felony auto burglary, bond set at $20,000.00.

44-year-old Cade Knight was charged on one felony count of conspiracy and one felony count of auto burglary, bond has not been set (must see judge).

39-year-old Jessyca Garrard was charged on one felony count of auto burglary and one count of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,500.00.

Anyone with information on other crimes potentially committed by these three suspects, are asked to contact Clinton Police at 601-924-5252.

According to Chief Hayman, "This arrest is a great example of the community quickly reporting suspicious activity to the police department. Once again, we encourage residents to always report suspicious behavior to the police.”

