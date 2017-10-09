Business owner loses hundreds in new alleged credit card scam

Yazoo City Police have a warning for businesses; be on the lookout for a new twist on bogus credit cards. One Yazoo City business owner learned the hard way about the latest scheme that he says involves altered hotel entry keys.

Just three days before scammers got away with hundreds of dollars in merchandise, the owners of Delta Wine and Spirits installed a security system that captured them in action.

"I thought I'd seen it all," said Brock Wallace, owner of Delta Wine and Spirits.

That was until he said three men and a woman walked into his Yazoo City liquor store with fake ID's, using a fake credit card, one the business owner learned was made from a hotel entry key.

"It was a credit card that won't scan, and they tell you that the strip is bad and you have to key the number in," said Wallace. "When in fact it's a stolen credit card number that they have stamped onto a blank hotel key".

On September 23rd on four separate occasions, the scammers purchased liquor totally nearly $900.00, selecting the finest cognac and tequila.

"By the time the credit card kicked back, hits you, it's days gone by and they're in the next town, hitting the next victim," said Wallace.

The Yazoo City store owner said he contacted federal authorities who reportedly said this new scam works because the thieves insist that the credit card number is keyed in instead of scanned.

Wallace his now installing a credit card chip reader and has a warning for other business owners.

"If somebody comes in and they hand you a credit card and it won't swipe, best thing to do is just give it back to them," added Wallace.

The scammers were reportedly in a rental car with a New York tag. They told the cashier they were in town for a funeral.

If they are using stolen credit card numbers, they face felony charges.

