18-wheeler wreck on I-55 at Elton Rd. blocking left lane

An 18-wheeler wreck in Byram is causing heavy traffic back-up this lunch hour.

According to Byram police, an 18-wheeler was rear-ended and the driver of the truck has minor injuries.

The 18-wheeler is disabled and sitting in the left southbound lane.

Traffic will be affected for awhile while officials work to clear the scene and have the right lane blocked.

We will update this story as we get more information.

