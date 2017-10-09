Three new West Nile Virus cases reported; state total up to 58

According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.More >>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for wildfires that have destroyed tens of thousands of acres.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
A car dealership in Arizona is searching for the veteran who commandeered a truck in order to transport victims to the hospital during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last week.More >>
A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing 15-day-old baby was found in the woods SundayMore >>
