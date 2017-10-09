Former Pearl High School basketball coach arrested for cyberstalking

A former Pearl High School basketball coach has been arrested for cyberstalking.

On September 28, Jacob Neil Devaughn was arrested by Pearl Police Department on a warrant for cyberstalking.

Devaughn and the victim had been in a dating relationship and when the victim decided to end the relationship, Devaughn became angry and began sending the victim harassing and threatening emails and text messages during the month of September.

Just prior to his arrest, Devaughn, was a girls basketball coach at Pearl High School.

He no longer works for the Pearl School District.

Devaughn was booked on felony charge of cyberstalking which is a felony and was given a $25,000 bond.

He has been bound over to the Rankin County District Attorney’s Office.

Devaughn was bonded from court, meaning he was taken straight to court when he was arrested. He is no longer in jail.

