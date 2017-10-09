Missing 75-yr-old Vicksburg man found safe

The missing 75-year-old Vicksburg man has been found safe.

Warren County EMA Director John Elfer says there was a multi-unit search going on for the man who walked away from a Vicksburg nursing home Monday morning.

Rankin, Yazoo, and Madison Counties had members from their sheriff's office and EMA assisting Warren County with the search. Vicksburg police also assisted and more teams from Hinds County Sheriff's Office were expected to arrive in Vicksburg this afternoon.

Parties searched into the night for the man and Rankin County Sheriff's Office flew a drone until midnight looking for the missing man.

The search resumed again Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m until he was found at 10:15 a.m. Jenkins was disoriented, but unharmed.

A search grid was established Tuesday from Shady Lawn nursing home to South Frontage Road to Old Highway 27.

Monday, a Silver Alert was issued for the 75-year-old man who authorities believe walked away from a Vicksburg nursing home facility Monday afternoon. James Wesley Jenkins of Vicksburg was seen walking east, away from the Shady Lawn Nursing Home, located on Shady Lawn Place.

Jenkins is described as a black male, five-feet tall, weighing 150-pounds. He has short black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Mr. Jenkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Thankfully, he was found safe.

