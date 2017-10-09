Search underway in Vicksburg for 75-year-old man who walked away - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Search underway in Vicksburg for 75-year-old man who walked away from nursing home

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A search is underway in Vicksburg for a 75-year-old man who authorities believe walked away from a nursing home facility. 

It happened at the Shady Lawn Nursing Home off Porters Chapel Road.  

Currently, search parties are staging at the Porters Chapel Academy in Vicksburg. 

Vicksburg Police and Fire are involved in search. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly