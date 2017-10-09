Neighbors oppose Madison Christmas Light show

Thousands of lights, inflatables, and cut-outs make up likely the most popular Christmas display in the metro.

The Richardsons have already started setting up for this year's light show, but some neighbors are not in favor of it.

This week, Eddy Edwards, an attorney who lives two houses down from the Richardsons on Sundial Road in Madison, asked the city to declare the light show a public nuisance.

Edwards say the traffic is making it hard for him and their neighbors and guests to get in and out of the area.

The light show runs from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas.

The Richardson family has already started the process of setting up lights and displays for this year's show.

They are hoping to keep the tradition going.

"We're just trying to provide something we can do to give back to our community and at the same time provide the true meaning of Christmas, which is the birth of our savior Jesus Christ," said Carol Richardson. "And we're trying to present that message in our display."

Eddy Edwards, the neighbor hoping to put an end to the display declined to speak on camera.

He said he hopes to reach a resolution in the matter.

The city board of alderman will make a decision next Tuesday on whether the Richardsons will be able to have a show this year or in the future.

The Richardsons said they're working with the city on a new traffic route, to limit gridlock through the neighborhood.

