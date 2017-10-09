Hunt is on for culprits after neighborhood lake drained intentionally

One northeast Jackson neighborhood is trying to find out how their lake practically disappeared.

It hasn't drained completely, but now the view has changed and residents want answers.

"It was a beautiful lake. It was clear," said Northpointe Home Owners Association President Richard Betts. "The water wasn't like this."

It is not the view he and other homeowners paid for when they bought lakefront property.

What was once a beautiful view of calming water to homeowners, is now just about a foot of water filled with algae.

About a month ago, residents noticed the water level was lower.

A special key is used to release the water into the Pearl River when it is high.

"Somebody went down there and opened up the spigot," said Betts. "We have a drainage pipe that goes into the middle of the lake and the next day we find all the water rushing out of it."

Twenty two homes have a view of the nine acre lake. Normally the water is about three feet deep, filled with bass, crappy and catfish.

Geese, ducks and cranes also call the lake home, but residents are having a tough time coping with the odor and its appearance.

"We're worried about a fish kill out here," said Betts. "We're worried that our house values are going down significantly. I mean if you wanted to try to sell a house out here and you had to look at this in your back yard - imagine trying to sell it."

According to Betts, 32 pipes drain into the lake. That water then flows into the Pearl River.

They are trying to determine who intentionally drained the private lake.

Now those living on the waterfront property can only hope for rain to fill the private lake.

Homeowners would have to pay $2,000 to $3,000 each to have it dredged and refilled.

