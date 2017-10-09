I-55 West Frontage Road closure scheduled in Hinds County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the west Frontage Road of Interstate 55 between Elton Road and Savanna Street in Hinds County Wednesday evening.

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 11 and MDOT anticipates the closure will last approximately two weeks. Access to local businesses will not be cut off.

The closure is necessary to reconstruct a section of the frontage road as part of the I-55 South Reconstruction Project.

Advanced warning signs will be in place and motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.

